Did You Know You’re Saying BMW Wrong?

I like to think that I'm a pretty knowledgeable person. Am I the smartest person in the room? Not even close. Could I pass a middle school math test? Not without a calculator.

You get the picture.

Usually, common sense is my strong suit. But I think there is a glitch in the system. In the last 24 hours, I've learned 3 new facts that have left my brain in pieces on the floor.

Last night I went to the gym and while checking in the young man behind the counter asked if I could help settle a debate. Because I love a fun debate I said sure. He said, "You know how breakfast means 'breaking the fast' since dinner and sleep..."

My mouth said yes, but my mind started going a million miles a second because I had NO IDEA that's the origin story of breakfast.

I got hit with a double whammy later last night when I saw a video of 30-somethings talking about hibernation. More specifically how they're just learning that hibernating doesn't mean animals sleep for months at a time. When I tell you I ran to Google.

According to National Geographic, Hibernation "is an extended form of torpor, a state where metabolism is depressed to less than five percent of normal."

My whole childhood is a lie.

Early Friday morning, BMW was trending because apparently, we've been saying that wrong FOREVER.

BMW actually has a page on their website about the proper pronunciation. Say it with me BEE-EM-VEE. LA Bible explains the W in German is not pronounced like an English W.

Am I having a Jessica Simpson Tuna-Chicken of The Sea moment or is this all common knowledge?