8 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Cross Country Skiing

Are you getting ready for winter? There are many places that you can step outside and enjoying not only fresh air, but also get some exercise and have some fun. Have you ever tried cross country skiing? It is a great way to get some cardio and full body exercise.

What is cross country skiing and how does it differ from regular skiing? Cross country skiing is more of a stride in motion, where downhill skiing is more about negotiating mountains, hills, moguls and other people.

Where can you go cross country skiing at New York State Parks locations?

While not all of the New York State Parks location offer cross country skiing as one of their recreation options, make sure to contact your local NYS Parks location, to see everything that your park offers:

Putman County NY

Anthony Wayne Recreation Area at Harriman State Park, Palisades Parkway, Exit 17, Bear Mountain, NY 10911. You can go cross country skiing, along with snow shoeing and winter hiking.

Fahnestock State Park, 1498 Route 301, Carmel, NY 10512. In addition to snow shoeing, cross country skiing and hiking, you can also go ice fishing as well.

Orange County NY:

Bear Mountain State Park, Palisades Parkway or Route 9W North, Bear Mountain, NY 10911. This is another place that you can go winter hiking, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing.

Ulster County NY:

Franny Reese State Park, Johnson-Iorio Park, Haviland Rd, Highland, NY 12528. This is a hidden park on the West side of the Mid-Hudson Bridge. In addition to hiking, you can also go cross country skiing and snow shoeing.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve, 5281 Route 44-55, Kerhonkson, NY 12446. There is a fee to park here, and a day use fee. While you are visiting this park, you can go hiking, plus you can go snow shoeing, and cross-country skiing.

Dutchess County NY:

James Baird State Park, 14 Maintenance Lane, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. You can go snow shoeing, cross country skiing and hiking in the winter here.

Mills Norrie State Park (Margaret Lewis Norrie) Old Route 9, Staatsburg. This is another place with great, wide-open spaces. During the winter, you can go snow shoeing, cross country skiing and hiking.

Ogden Mills & Ruth Livingston Mills State Park, Mills Mansion 1 Road

Staatsburg, NY 12580. At this park in addition to the cross-country skiing, and hiking, you can also go sledding at this park.

Which is your favorite New York State Park for outdoor winter activities? Share it with us!

