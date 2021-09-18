Top 5 Not-So-Shocking Things The Hudson Valley Eats For Breakfast

What do you eat for breakfast? Do you actually put any thought into it? Do you just grab a box of cereal, pour some into a bowl, maybe you add some milk, maybe you just eat it raw.

September is National Better Breakfast Month. A gentle reminder to all the importance of putting something into your belly before you start your day. Think of it as putting gas into a gas tank that has been empty all night.

So, I polled a few people to find out what they ate for breakfast. The only requirement was that they could eat whatever they want, but what did they most often eat within an hour or two of waking up.

While the responses probably won't shock you, here is what they said:

Cereal. (Boring, I thought) Then the person explained to me that they were not a morning person, so they needed something that was quick, super easy to make and clean up. Another point they brought up was that they didn't often get to the grocery store, so cereal was super easy to keep in the cupboard.

Toasted Bagel with cream cheese. A few people said that this is what they grab along with their coffee on the way to work. It was split right down the middle as to whether or not the bagel had to be toasted, lol.

Egg sandwich. For some it was egg and cheese, others it was bacon, egg and cheese. What really caused the controversy? The cheese all had to be American and arguments started when people said either a hard no to ketchup or yes please that has to be on it.

Oatmeal. Yep, this made the list. One person even said they ate Cream of Wheat. For most it was the instant type. The reason? They felt like they were actually eating something healthy and it was super easy to prepare. Add hot water or microwave.

Breakfast burrito. This is something that I could totally get behind. This allows for lots of flavors and fillings. However, I do know from personal experience, this is the messiest breakfast and you have to actually sit and eat it, not moving around or you might end up having to change your clothes again before you head out of the house.

What do you eat for breakfast? Do you skip it? Share with us.

