7th Annual Wings & Wheels Car Show ‘Lands’ in Ulster County for Veterans

Last year the car show raised $18,000! This year with your help let's get over $20,000 to help disabled veterans.

Every once and a while someone reaches out to us and asks us to help promote their event, most times we try to do what we can but unfortunately we can't cover everything but this is one event we had to share with the Hudson Valley.

The folks at Sprague & Killeen in Ellenville reached out to us and told us about an annual event they do each year that raises money to benefit Disabled American Veterans of New York and wanted us to help spread the word.

When is the Car Show?

It’s the 7th Annual Wings & Wheels for Warriors Car Show and it's happening on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 at Joseph Y Resnick Airport located at 199 Airport Rd in Ellenville, New York. The car show will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will give all Hudson Valley car lovers the chance to look at some of the best cars ever made. Spectators are FREE to enter and can expect family fun throughout the day including, plane rides, a DJ playing music, and food, plus this year they will have a kid's choice award.

How to Get Your Car in the Show

If you have a car and want to show it off for a great cause, organizers are asking folks to pre-register cars & trucks by filling out the form below. Please make all checks payable to DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS and mail them to:

Sprague & Killeen, Inc.

116 Canal Street

PO Box 506

Ellenville, NY 12428

Car and truck owners can also simply show up the day of the car show and register for $15. This year they are going to award 50 trophies in numerous categories throughout the day. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Sprague & Killeen office at 845-647-9100.

