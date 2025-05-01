Roaring Twenties Treasure Just Uncovered In New York

A historic menu with autographs from some of the greatest baseball players of all time is now in New York.

"An electrifying relic from baseball’s golden age" is going up for auction.

Once-In-A-Lifetime Collectors Item

Lion Heart Autographs Lion Heart Autographs loading...

This "once-in-a-lifetime collecting opportunity" will hit the auction block in New York on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 hosted by Lion Heart Autograph.

This item features autographs from 21 of the era’s greatest icons including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Miller Huggins, Jacob Ruppert, Waite Hoyt, Herb Pennock and much more.

Lion Heart Autographs Lion Heart Autographs loading...

Players and other legends of the time signed the 1928 menu from the 1928 Baseball Writer’s Association of America dinner, held at New York’s legendary Commodore Hotel.

The menu includes autographs from:

The menu was signed after the New York Yankees 1928 World Series win. With Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig anchoring the lineup, often referred to as “Murderers’ Row," cemented the team’s legacy as one of the greatest dynasties in baseball history.

"The menu also includes notable signers from the overlapping worlds of sports, journalism, Broadway, and politics—Bugs Baer, Eddie Collins, George M. Cohan, and others—painting a vivid portrait of the interconnected cultural elite of Roaring Twenties New York. This menu is a singular relic and living testament to the legends who defined America’s national pastime at its absolute zenith. It’s a tangible link to the roaring crowds, the crack of the bat, and the larger-than-life personalities of the players who made baseball a national obsession," a Lion Heart Autographs spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

How To Own This Piece Of New York History

Lion Heart Autographs Lion Heart Autographs loading...

The 1928 Baseball Writers’ Dinner Menu Auction is set to for Wednesday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. You can bid at www.invaluable.com or www.liveauctioneers.com

