Road Rage Ends in Horrific Crash Near Hudson Valley

A road rage incident ended in a wild crash that some are calling "karma."

A video recently posted to YouTube shows a Honda Accord and a Ford pickup truck playing a game of cat and mouse on the Palisades Parkway. In the viral video, both cars can be seen jockeying for position on the busy roadway. The Accord attempts to pass the pickup, but the driver of the truck continues to increase and decrease his speed to keep the car from passing.

At one point you can see the truck "brake check" the Accord as it attempts to swerve around the vehicle.

As the truck continues to box out the Accord, both drivers clearly become more frustrated with each other. Another driver in the right lane eventually finds themselves in the middle of the battle, as the truck uses it as a way to keep the Accord from moving forward.

Eventually, the driver of the Accord gets so angry that he decides to pass the other car, using the shoulder on the right.

Unfortunately, another car also traveling in the right lane is blocking the Accord from passing the truck. Instead of giving up, the Accord quickly swerves between both cars. The maneuver causes the driver to temporarily lose control.

Attempting to stay on the road, the Accord overcorrects, sending the vehicle flying into the guardrail and rocks on the side of the road.

According to the New York Post, driver Michael Brabham was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident. The 27-year-old Stony Point resident was ticketed for reckless driving and weaving in traffic.

You can see the whole crazy incident play out on the dash-cam video below.

