14 Best Beer, Wine & Spirits Shops Near Poughkeepsie According to Google

Anyone who was born anywhere in the 20th Century can relate to this meme. Perhaps you've seen something with this text or something similar:

Cashier: *checks ID in a split second* Me: That was fast. Cashier: Yeah, I saw the '19.' Me: The 19?... Oh...

Yes, being that we are 22 years into the 21st Century, anyone born in the 1900s is all old enough to drink. That "19" at the beginning of our birth year gives us away immediately. No longer are the days where people have to question it- we have hit a certain benchmark in age. Also, writing out "1900s" just felt very weird. Now, I was born in the '90s, which really isn't all that long ago, but when I write "1900s," that sends shivers down my spine. I bet kids in school who are writing papers about people born in the 1980s and 1990s are describing them as being from "the late 1900s" or "the late 20th century."

Now that I have made everyone feel old and cringe a little bit, at least we are all old enough to drown our sorrows in a nice alcoholic beverage. What is your favorite bottle of choice? Do you prefer chugging down a six pack with the boys? Prefer a good chardonnay for wine night with the ladies? I've never been much of a beer or wine person. I preferably gravitate towards whiskeys, bourbons, rums, and vodkas. A bit of a side note: I saw this comedian, Cam Bertrand, talk about being carded for buying wine, and he delivered this to the audience:

I think there are two things alcohol-wise we should stop ID'ing for altogether. Wine and bourbon. Because no matter how old you are, if you're drinking them, you earned it. ...If you're drinking wine, clearly you have a lot of emotions, and you're going through some things. And if you're drinking bourbon, you have no emotions! You've been through some things!

As someone who drinks bourbon, I am going to simply try to ignore that he said that, and sip my Evan Williams. Honestly, though, it's a funny special. I was able to find the clip with this quote, but if you can, watch the whole special, too.

Alright, all jokes aside, whatever the occasion is, the Poughkeepsie area has you covered. Now that Google thinks that I am an alcoholic, below is a list beer, wine and liquor stores around the Poughkeepsie area all highly rated on Google. Is your favorite shop on the list? If not, let us know where we need to go.

14 Best Beer, Wine & Spirits Shops Near Poughkeepsie According to Google, these Beer, Wine & Liquor stores stand out amongst the rest around the Poughkeepsie area. Which is your preference among these stores?

Top 25 Breweries and Wineries in the Catskills New York State, and especially the Catskill Mountains are home to some of the finest and award-winning locally crafted brews and wines. For tourists venturing upstate to hike or locals looking for a place to hang out, these are some of the top breweries and wineries in the Catskills to check out and support.

10 Breweries in Central New York You Need To Visit At Least Once Have a little brouhaha with a locally made brew! Central New York is pretty blessed to have some amazing breweries in our back yard. Here's ten different options you need to visit at least once.

"Hey Bartender!" 15 Outstanding Upstate Breweries, Big and Small, To Taste!