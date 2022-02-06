9 Hudson Valley Jewelry Stores with Romantic Pieces for Your Valentine

There is never a bad time to give Jewelry as a gift. Everyone loves to receive a beautiful piece of jewelry on a special occasion or even just because. Hand-designed jewelry that is a one-of-a-kind piece is often the perfect gift for someone special in your life.

The Hudson Valley is full of well-qualified jewelers that are ready to get you a special piece of jewelry that can express your feelings for the person you are giving it to. Giving jewelry is giving something that is timeless and that definitely becomes a keepsake. Jewelry is the gift that often gets passed down generation after generation.

Some Hudson Valley jewelers are known for their design skills. They can take a piece of estate jewelry that goes unworn for whatever reason and transform it into a timeless piece that will live on. Check the jewelry box for some of the old pieces you don't wear, they could become a new piece for someone you love.

Hudson Valley Goldsmith in New Paltz, NY

Hudson Valley Goldsmith is a full-service Jewelry store that focuses on custom pieces and repairs.

71 Main Street New Paltz

(845) 255-5872

Hudson Valley Goldsmith in Beacon, NY

Hudson Valley Goldsmiths in Beacon is their boutique location with the same emphasis on custom fine jewelry.

226 Main Street

(845) 440-7894

Hannoush Jewelers in Wappingers Falls, NY

Hannoush Jewelers. They are family-owned and operated. They service their customers with loose diamonds, fine diamond jewelry, and are known for custom jewelry design including engagement rings.

1655 Albany Post Road

(845) 298-8599

Hudson Valley Diamonds in Lagrangeville, NY

Hudson Valley Diamonds is locally owned. They offer custom engagements rings, watches, and full repair service.

1110 Route 55 Suite 104

(845) 471-2135

Facets of Earth in Kingston, NY

Facets of Earth offers fine artisan jewelry from Hudson Valley and international designers. They specialize in custom designs and repairs.

22 Broadway

(845) 331-2693

Hummingbird Jewelers in Rhinebeck, NY

Hummingbird Jewelers is celebrating over 35 years serving the Hudson Valley by representing 75 plus American and European jewelry designers.

23 East Market Street

(845) 876-4585

Zimmer Brothers Jewelers in Poughkeepsie, NY

Zimmer Brothers Jewelers since 1893 has been bringing the Hudson Valley impeccable service and stunningly beautiful jewelry. They now have 2 locations.

39 Raymond Avenue

(845) 454-6360

Zimmer Brothers Jewelers in Rhinebeck, NY

Zimmer Brothers Rhinebeck is their second location.

6402 Montgomery Street

(845) 876-6363

Hyde Park Jewelers in Hyde Park, NY

Hyde Park Jewelers was established in 1954. They are a full-service retail jeweler including doing jewelry and watch repair on site.

4285 Albany Post Road in HydePark

(845) 229-2021

GHS Jewelers in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY

GHS Jewelers has been serving the Hudson Valley since 1981. They are family-owned and operated, and over the years have grown from a small shop with fine antique and vintage jewelry to a store with a large selection of unique modern, antique, and estate jewelry. They also do repairs.

1 Idlewild Avenue Suite 1

(845) 534-8344

Kingston Fine Jewelers in Kingston, NY

Kingston Fine Jewelry is known for its exceptional quality at affordable prices. They are a second-generation family owned business with an extensive collection of classicly designed pieces plus on-style trend-type jewelry.

207 Boices Lane

(845) 336-5455