Not everyone gets excited about Valentine's Day. Sometimes even just the thought of the day where the world is celebrating "Love" can bring people to an unhappy spot in their life.

Many of us have experienced the feeling of "Loved then Lost" that comes with finding the right person who we plan to live with for a big chunk of our lives. Valentine's Day can bring back a lot of those sad, even angry emotions we feel towards a relationship that didn't end well or the way we had hoped.

In recent years, many very clever people have come up with ways that we can express those emotions in a playful way. There are products, vacations even industries built around the idea of the "anti-valentine". Some of them are funny and some of them are not so funny, some even border on weird.

The Purfect Valentine for Your Ex

So what is the latest thing you can do to dis an ex-valentine? This is actually one that may border on odd but definitely comes with a feel-good side. Doing this to honor your Ex on Valentine's Day may even appear to be a sweet jab with a frisky swipe. You can now make a donation to the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter's Not - So - Sweet Fundraiser and they will, in turn, write the name of your Ex Valentine on the bottom of a litter pan.

What is the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter?

The Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter located at 1765 Route 212 in Saugerties, New York is a Hudson Valley animals shelter that cares for various types of pets, mostly cats and dogs while they await a forever home. They rely on donations from the general public. They have a list of items they regularly need on their website. Due to COVID, they are still only open by appointment which you can make by contacting them by phone at 845-679-0339 or by Facebook.

