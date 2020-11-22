Hudson Valley Shelter Needs Puppy Food

With the holiday season approaching you are bound to hear about many different food drives happening throughout the Hudson Valley. One you may not have heard about is happening at the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter. They took to their Facebook page yesterday to ask for food donations for their growing puppy population.

They have made it so easy to donate. Follow the links below to Chewy to order and have it shipped straight to the shelter. Or if you are our and about head to your local pet store and you can drop off your donation in person.

Apparently the shelter is also in need of other puppy supplies as well. They have published a wish list on their main Facebook page. The list includes everything from woven leashes to blankets and towels, to a vehicle for animal control. If you aren't sure what to donate you can call and ask or just send a monetary donation which can be used by the shelter for needed supplies.

The shelter located at 1765 Route 212 (the transfer Station) is open Tuesday - Saturday from 9 AM to 2:30 PM if you want to drop your donation in person. You can call them at (845) 679-0339 or mail your donation to 4 High Street, Saugerties, New York 12477.If you would like to donate some time they are always looking for volunteers. You can contact Elly the Shelter Manager to find out more about volunteering.

This time of year all our Hudson Valley shelters could use our help. If you can make it a point to check in with your community shelter and see what's on their wish list.