Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat

In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen.

Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.

Ashely posted,

"May or may not have teared up while making these today, but starting tomorrow my job will have these jars in each exam room for our euthanasia appts. Because no pet should cross the rainbow bridge without tasting chocolate first."

Ashley Carroll/Facebook Ashley Carroll/Facebook loading...

Goodbye Kisses

WOW! That has to be one of the most thoughtful things I have ever heard an animal hospital do before, especially when someone is having to deal with losing their dog.

Why is Chocolate Bad for Dogs?

If you don't have a dog you might not know but chocolate is one thing dogs should never eat. Veterinarians say that chocolate is toxic to dogs and if they eat it they can and will get extremely sick. Chocolate has certain chemicals including caffeine and a chemical called theobromine, which is extremely bad for dogs.

I hope that when the time does come to say goodbye to my dog Smalls I will have the opportunity to do something as sweet as this for him before I have to say goodbye. The Marbletown Animal Hospital is located at 3056 Route 213 East, Stone Ridge, NY.

10 of The Top Rated Dog Parks Across the Hudson Valley Looking for a change of scenery with your pup? Check one of these top-rated dog parks located right here in the Hudson Valley according to Google Reviews.