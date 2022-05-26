Big Music Festival to Benefit Saugerties Animal Shelter

If you love animals and you love music, here is the perfect event for you. It’s an awesome music festival (and more) to benefit the Saugerties Animal Shelter, and it’s coming up in less than 2 weeks. Let me tell you, this festival is more than just music. There will be great food, crafts, and much more. All for a good cause.

The Cherished Paws Music Festival to benefit the Saugerties Animal Shelter will be held on Saturday, June 4 from noon - 5PM at Headless Horseman and Haunted House at 778 Broadway Route 9W in Ulster Park. There will be food trucks, beer, craft vendors and lots of good music all for the brand new Saugerties Animal Shelter.

The music is going to be awesome with Second Wind playing at 12:30, Dan & T at 2PM. And The Grit Gang hits the stage at 3:30PM. Great craft vendors, too. River Stone, Chalk with JoJo, Coast to Coast Dog Treats, Little Kitchen, JennZenique, Honey Bee and Company, Pupperrazzi, Hayes Healthy Living, and Casartwooddesign will all be showing and selling their wares at the Cherished Paws Music Festival. So you’ll be able to buy from local creators.

Tickets for Cherished Paws are available online or you can get them in person at Saugerties Animal Shelter on Route 212, Sawyer Motors on Ulster Avenue in Saugerties, and Saugertails Pet Supply on Main Street. Tickets will also be available at the gate on the day of the festival. The festival is rain or shine. For more information, and to find out more about the Saugerties Animal Shelter and their mission, visit the shelter’s website.



