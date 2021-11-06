What’s cuter than a pet photo with Santa? Sure, there are some people that would say a kid photo with Santa, but then there are those of us that adore animals, and we tend to prefer pictures of them. No offense intended to parents. Anyway, now you can have your pet’s photo taken with Santa by a professional photographer, and help other Hudson Valley animals at the same time.

On Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 10AM - 12PM both days, head to the Fetch Bar and Grill on Main Street in Warwick. The Fetch Bar and Grill will have a professional photographer on hand to capture the perfect holiday pictures of your pet with Santa Claus. It's only $25 (cash only) for three photos, and all proceeds will go to the Warwick Valley Humane Society to help homeless animals. Children and dress up are welcome.

The Warwick Valley Humane Society is dedicated to improving the lives of animals in the community and beyond by protecting all animals and keeping lost and homeless pets safe and happily sheltered until being reunited with their owners or adopted. If you can’t make it to the Fetch Bar and Grill Nov. 1 or 2 for pet photos, but would still like to make a donation or volunteer, visit their website.

The Pet Photo with Santa event at the Fetch Bar and Grill will be held rain, snow or shine. For more information about the event and to learn about the Fetch Bar and Grill's mission to help animals, visit the web page.

