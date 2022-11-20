The holiday season is a time for giving, but sometimes it can be overwhelming trying to find a good cause to support. There are so many charities and organizations that deserve our generosity this time of year.

Perhaps this can help you in your decision-making process: Astor Services is giving you a way to make a huge impact on families within your own community.

Founded in 1953, Astor Services promotes the well-being of children, adolescents, and their families through a range of programs that prevent and treat emotional problems and facilitate healthy development.

Astor Services is currently serving more than 10,000 children and families from the Hudson Valley down to the Bronx annually. Several of the programs they offer include, but are not limited to:

Residential Treatment

Therapeutic Foster Family Care

Early Childhood Programs

Community-Based Behavioral Health and Prevention Services

Adopt-A-Family Returns for 2022

Adopt-A-Family has changed its shape slightly in recent years, but the mission stays the same: pairing children enrolled in Astor programs and their families (18 and under) with donors to brighten up the holidays.

Astor's Adopt-A-Family program has been going strong for more than 25 years, but it had to pivot slightly with the pandemic. When the COVID pandemic hit, instead of having people buy the gifts directly, Astor began asking donors for monetary donations so that Astor could buy gift cards.

I personally like the idea of the gift cards. I've seen a couple of programs do something similar, and I've seen it give a sense of pride and fulfillment to the families involved. It can be demoralizing and defeating when you can't provide, especially around the holidays. To be given gift cards so then you can then get the gift yourself can empower the family and caregivers.

Not just that, but I've also seen families make a whole adventure out of it. Instead of buying the presents on their own, I've seen families and caregivers bring the kids shopping and make a whole shopping trip out of it. Offering something like that to a family can impart a lot of joy and contentment.

Trish Luchnick, Director of Family Driven Care at Astor Services, agrees with this line of thinking. She said,

A gift card is more than just a gift; it empowers families to choose what is right for them and their children... It strengthens a family’s bond and offers hope during the holidays and beyond. Last year, through the generous donations received from individuals, local businesses, and foundations, Astor’s Adopt-A-Family program provided gift cards to more than 1,900 children in the Hudson Valley and the Bronx. Gift cards enable families to experience joy as their children open a gift chosen personally for them.

Regardless of your age or how much you are able to help, every little bit is appreciated. Pictured below is seven-year-old Omari who generously donated his tooth fairy money last year to the Adopt-A-Family program. Look at that smile. Not only is there so much joy from families who receive the gift cards, but you can also find joy in knowing that you helped make someone's holiday easier.

Astor Services, Adopt-A-Family Astor Services, Adopt-A-Family loading...

How to Get Involved

Astor Services offers so much hope for families, but it can't be done without you. For more information about the program, to sign up to donate, visit the Adopt-A-Family website, or contact Dana Valdez at dvaldez@astorservices.org.

For additional information on programs and services, visit the Astor Services website or call (845) 871-1117.

The Hudson Valley's Favorite Holiday Pies 2022 We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite pie to have around the holiday season was, and y'all certainly delivered. Question is now, who is baking these?

25 Hudson Valley Locations and Events To Visit During The Holidays This Gallery is about holiday events that one should visit. Not only events but also great destinations in the Hudson Valley that are must place visits.