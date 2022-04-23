A Happy Reunion in New York Thanks to Simple Technology

Missing pets are nothing new on social media. I will admit I follow up on every one that I see get posted. I follow up to see if the lost pet is ever reunited with their family. Luckily, some turn out well which was the case with this little cutie face.

I think one of the scariest things you can go through as a pet parent is having them get lost and hoping you will find them. Fortunately, there are so many ways these days to help your pet be found and returned home. I can remember the day when you could only hope their collar stayed on and that the phone number tag was still intact so someone could call you if your pet got lost and then found by a stranger.

Microchipped Pet Reunited with Family in the Hudson Valley

This lost pet tale has a happy ending but obviously, it could have turned out so much differently. The town of Saugerties Animal Shelter shared today the good news that this pup was returned to their family. Apparently, this pup was stolen in the Bronx and then brought up to the Hudson Valley. Then it appears she either got away from the thieves or she was possibly abandoned. Either way, the reason they were able to track down the family was that this dog had a microchip that was active. Microchipping is the best way to guarantee someone can reunite you with your missing pet.

Why You Should Microchip Your Pet

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) microchipping is simple and basically painless for your pet. Basically, it is a small chip implanted under your pet's skin that can be read by an organization with a scanner. The information you have registered on the chip then leads to hopefully a happy ending like this one.

If it wasn't for her microchip, she never would've made it home! Remember to microchip your pets and to register their chips. Unregistered chips don't help us find you if we have your pet. If you find a lost pet, please call the appropriate Dog Control Officer for your area. (Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter via Facebook)

It is important to keep your pets on a lease as well when you are out and about on Hudson Valley Trails. Luckily this little dog was saved.

