We all went through an extremely tough winter weekend here in the Hudson Valley. Even if you didn't experience heat loss or a pipe burst you still had to deal with two days of bone-chilling cold.

There are so many stories of people who had an emergency arise with the dropping temperatures. All I could think of all weekend was the people whose job it was to be out there in the cold keeping us safe and keeping the lights on. I can't imagine how cold it must have been to be one of the workers running around all night fixing power.

Local Business Comes to the Rescue of Saugerties Animal Shelter

Fire personnel, police officers, and EMS I am sure were hoping we were all smart enough to stay home and out of the dangerously cold weather. Even though some of us could stay home warm waiting for the weather to pass others were ready to volunteer if they were needed which was of Logan Myers and Justin Stoutenburgh.

Town of Saugerties Animals Shelter Lost Heat During Deep Freeze

Over the weekend a distressing post went out on social media from the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter located at 1765 Route 212 in Saugerties, New York. In the bitter cold, the furnace at the shelter decided it was not going to go on which meant the temperature in the shelter was falling along with the temperature outside. Numerous animals call that shelter home and were in going to be battling the cold.

L&S Service Donates Services During Deep Freeze to Homeless Animals

Logan and Justin must have seen the post and according to the shelter were the first to respond that they could help. They have a brand new business L&S Services LLC. They offered to head to the shelter and fix the heat. I reached out for more of the story and the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter shared this with me.

They were the first to call us after our plea for help on Facebook. They got out to us within an hour and they had our heat on within 15 minutes. They knew exactly what was wrong, how to fix it, and how to prevent it from happening again. They were professional, kind, and an all-around pleasure to have at the shelter! (via the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter)

After Logan and Justin were done fixing the heat they went one step further and did their work for free. This also happens to be the first Job for Logan and Justin as business partners in their brand-new Company L&S Services.

The animal shelter was so thrilled they took to social media with all the company's information in case you need work done and want to pay it forward by giving L&S your next home heat project. The contact information they shared was L&S Services LLC at 845.532.5459 for your HVAC needs!

If you are interested in supporting the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter call (845) 679-0339. They have all kinds of ways you can help including a Valentine's Day Raffle for gift baskets find out more on Facebook.

