Stir Up Some Love with a Couples Cocktail Class in Fishkill

Looking for something different to do with your Valentine this year? Luckily, the Hudson Valley has a ton of unique events going on including an event that will really mix things up.

Sure, going out to dinner and enjoying a lovely meal with a flavorful glass of your favorite wine sounds appetizing. But what about taking a class and learning a little something with your sweetheart?

Shake Things Up this Valentine's Day

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Fishkill's Boutique Wine, Spirits and Ciders is hosting a Couples Cocktail Class. On Saturday, February 12th, the Boutique staff will welcome Carl of Cliffton Dry which is a premium NY sparkling style hard cider. Carl will join Uta, owner and creator of Heimat Liqueurs, to mix up creative and flirty cocktails with you and your Valentine.

Serving Up Something Sweet

Tickets are going for $38 which will cover the following:

Admission for 2 people

2 etched glasses

Tasting each of the cocktails

4 pack of Cliffton dry cider

$15 credit applicable towards the Heimat bottle of your choice

To purchase your tickets, visit the Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders Events Page on Facebook.

Hudson Valley Valentine's Day Activities

There's no shortage of Valentine's Day activities across the Hudson Valley this year. Wineries across the Mid-Hudson region are hosting several events. Which is perfect considering Vogue Travel named the Hudson Valley one of the best romantic getaways for couples.

Benmarl in Marlboro is hosting a Wine and Cheese Pairing event, Nostrano in Milton has a Wine and Dessert Pairing event set for Valentine's weekend. City Winery in Montgomery has wine tasting and Galentine's Day events lined up as well.

