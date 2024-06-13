5 Beacon, NY Restaurants That Opened in 2024

Beaconites have long been spoiled with a wide variety of dining options. This past year, though, it seems like new restaurants and eateries are opening up constantly.

Everything from a new ice cream spot to a British pop up to a poke bowl shop have opened their doors in 2024 with even more restaurant openings on the way.

You'll find the details on each of the new culinary offerings below. If there are any that I've missed, email me at jackie DOT corley AT townsquaremedia DOT com.

Asahi Poke & Tea

338 Main St. | asahipoketea.com

Asahi serves up poke bowls, rice bowls and bubble teas in a small space next to Pizza & Stuff. The restaurant opened in June with a few tables for those looking to eat-in. However, the digital ordering kiosk and the up-front prep station make it ideal for grabbing a quick meal on the go.

Bagel-ish

226 Main St. | bagel-ish.com

Bagel-ish in Beacon Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media loading...

Beth George had over a decade of experience as a bagel entrepreneur innovator before opening Bagel-ish in Beacon in May. Bagel-ish's baking process uses all natural ingredients and involves less water-use than most bagel shops, leading to a more gut-friendly bagel with some sourdough properties and produced in a more environmentally-friendly way.

Cooper's

47 East Main St. | coopersbeacon.com

Cooper's Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media loading...

Cooper's opened in January after tasking over the space vacated by the quirky and much-beloved Dogwood. While the Dogwood decor is long-gone, Cooper's maintained the overall layout of the space with the two rooms and the expansive bar. Cooper's offers weekend brunch, in addition to lunch and dinner service during the week.

Five Pennies Creamery

288 Main St. | fivepenniescreameryny.com

Five Pennies Creamery Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media loading...

Ice cream returned to the Hudson Valley Food Hall in May, but with a new establishment. Five Pennies Creamery occupies the same space that formerly housed Shmuck's Sweet Stuff. Owner Dan Levine previously operated Five Pennies Creamery for over a decade in Long Island. The ice cream is made right from the shop's location in the Food Hall, and Dan will make you try at least two flavors before you settle on one. (You definitely won't mind!)

Moreish

288 Main St. | instagram.com/moreishnewyork

Moreish Full English Breakast Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media loading...

After opening in the Hudson Valley Food Hall in March, Moreish developed a reputation for flavorful British cuisine that quickly expanded beyond the Hudson Valley. And if you're scratching your head reading "flavorful" next to "British cuisine," you need to line up and order their full English breakfast.

Even more restaurants and eateries are slated to open in Beacon this year, including Afghan restaurant Nansense and Long Cha Thai Cafe.

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps