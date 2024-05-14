A hike up Mount Beacon is on the bucket list for most Hudson Valley residents. The 4.4-mile trail includes over 1,600 feet in elevation, so it's sure to give you a workout, whether you're an experienced hiker or someone looking to take on a new challenge.

Let's breakdown the musts of any visit to the popular trail.

10. Thou Shalt Get a Breakfast Sammie at Bob's

You'll want to fuel up before you start your uphill climb on Mount Beacon. Bob's Mountain Grocery is at the foot of the mountain and across from the parking lot. You can eat in at this deli or take your breakfast sandwich hot off the grill to go. It's also an easy last minute stop if you need to grab some granola bars or a coffee.

Don't leave your car in the parking lot, even if the lot for Mount Beacon is full. Which brings us to the next commandment...

9. Thou Shalt Go to Madam Brett Park if the Parking Lot Is Full

You planned on a beautiful day hiking Mount Beacon and so did everybody else in the Hudson Valley, apparently. It can be tempting to find parking in one of the side streets if the lot is full, but you're better off pivoting to a new plan. A crowded Mount Beacon isn't a fun time communing with nature.

Head over to Madam Brett Park. It may not give you the elevation or the workout you were looking for, but you'll get some incredible views.

8. Thou Shalt Stay on Trail

Once you get on the mountain, keep your eyes on the red trail markers. There are a number of bushwhack routes created from people going off trail. These off-shoots are so packed down that they may look like side trails. They're not. They've been created by thousands of visitors over the years taking shortcuts along the mountain. Hiking on these non-trails contributes to erosion on the mountain and otherwise damages the environment.

7. Thou Shalt Bring Microspikes in Winter

Because of said erosion, parts of Mount Beacon become a river of ice in the river. Don't attempt to walk up it without packing microspikes or crampons. Mount Beacon is gorgeous in the winter when the leaves have fallen from the trees and you get wider views across the valley. It's decidedly less beautiful when you're writhing in pain having slipped on the ice in sneakers.

6. Thou Shalt Pause for a Selfie at the Casino Ruins

The casino ruins overlook offers incredible views of the Hudson River looking out toward the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. This is the defacto selfie spot for Mount Beacon visitors looking to show social media proof of an outing.

5. Thou Shalt Not Say You've Climbed Mount Beacon Until You've Reached the Fire Tower

Many people will say they've climbed Mount Beacon after stopping by the casino ruins and turning back. While you've conquered the bulk of the elevation gain at this point, you haven't truly hiked Mount Beacon until you've finished the last leg to the fire tower.

4. Thou Shalt Not Knock Over the Rock Cairns

Between the casino ruins and a fire tower is a collection of rock cairns. Cairns are typically used to indicate that you're on trail or to signal a spot on the trail where you have to make a turn. The Mount Beacon rock cairns are purely decorative. These routinely get knocked down and built back up over the years. If they're there when you pass by, resist the urge to knock them over so we all have something nice to look at.

3. Thou Shalt Not Build New Rock Cairns

Having spied the collection of rock cairns, you may want to try to build a few of your own. Don't. While these look pretty, building a rock cairn in the wrong place my confuse or misdirect other hikers. They also disturb the surrounding environment. A good rule of thumb for any hike is to leave no trace.

2. Thou Shalt Go to the Top of the Fire Tower

If you made it all the way to the top of Mount Beacon, don't stop -- you have a fire tower to climb! It's worth going all the way to the top of the tower at least once to say that you did it.

1. Thou Shalt Grab a Beer After the Hike

After all that effort, it's time for a celebration. The closest brewery after coming off the mountain is Hudson Valley Brewery. (Their logo even has Mount Beacon in it.) If you're coming from out of town and heading back home by train, Two Way Brewing is right down the road from the train station.