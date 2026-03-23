Mount Beacon is one of the most traveled hikes in the Hudson Valley, but there's a breathtaking waterfall nearby that gets short shrift.

We're about to enter a busy spring season along Hudson Valley trailheads. Winter was brutal and people are itching to stretch their legs and get outside. Mount Beacon will no doubt be overrun in the weeks and months to come. If you want to get a challenging and beautiful hike in but don't want to get stuck in trail traffic, this Hudson Highlands waterfall hike might be for you.

Climb the Mount Beacon Staircase

Mount Beacon Staircase Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media loading...

This hike starts on the same trail you would take if you were hiking Mount Beacon, so you know what that means: prepare to climb the endless staircase. After you've made it to the top, continue along the trail with the red blazes.

As you're about to start the switchbacks, breathe a sigh of relief. You're headed in a different direction. There will be more uphill hiking to come but it will be easier than the Mount Beacon climb.

Follow the Yellow-Blazed Trail

Hudson Highlands Yellow Trail Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media loading...

Instead of following the red blazes, continue straight ahead toward the yellow blazes. Because this trail isn't as well-traveled as others, you may encounter more downed trees when traversing it. It's nothing unmanageable, but something to be aware of. There are also some muddy spots and small stream crossings to navigate.

You'll also come across an abandoned car on the side of the trail.

Take the Fishkill Ridge Trail to Waterfall Bliss

Hudson Highlands Yellow Trail to Fishkill Ridge Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media loading...

The trail will take you toward a deep valley. The views of the ridgeline and the valley are stunning. Take a minute to enjoy them before continuing on your way.

When the yellow trail ends, turn right and follow the white-blazed Fishkill Ridge Trail. You'll following along the creek that runs down the mountain from the reservoir. At one point you may think you've reached the waterfall, but that's just a teaser. Keep hiking -- there's more to come.

Just as the Fishkill Ridge Trail is about to cross the water, you've reached your destination. The waterfall descends over 150 feet across plateaus of rocks.

The hike is 2.7 miles roundtrip and about 900 feet of elevation gain.