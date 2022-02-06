I enjoy writing about a lot of places that come up for sale in the Hudson Valley but I have to say that this piece of property and its little homes may be my all-time favorite. 568 Dewitt Mills Road in Kingston, New York is being offered for $3.3 million dollars and if you are a lover of the Hudson Valley you may think at this price it is a steal.

For 25 years the current owner has been turning this 41 acres parcel which includes the 8 acres DeWitt Lake into a nature lovers paradise. Along with the 1-mile long road that travels around the lake they have also spent time carving out natural spots to enjoy the property's expansive pine and cedar forest, meadows, and rock ridges.

The property also includes two amazing dwellings. One is lakeside offering all the views and space you need to enjoy the natural surrounding. The second is an adorable guest suite tucked in the woods a walking distance for the lakeside house. There is even room for another home on the property.

PC: BHHS Hudson Valley Prop King / agy Robert Airhart / Hudson Valley - Catskill Region MLS via Zillow PC: BHHS Hudson Valley Prop King / agy Robert Airhart / Hudson Valley - Catskill Region MLS via Zillow loading...

Glacially Formed DeWitt Lake in Kingston New York

But the reason I would want to buy this piece of Hudson Valley nature is for its glacial lake. Yes, Lake DeWitt is the last glacial lake in a line of lakes that includes Awosting, Minnewaska, and Mohonk.

For those of you afraid of being too far off the beaten path, no worries this Kingston gem is close to everything but tucked away from the day-to-day. Living here you would be 5 minutes from Kingston. Just 15 minutes to New Paltz, and 20 minutes to Rhinebeck. Plus the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail is steps away from the north boundary.

Don't take my word for it look for yourself