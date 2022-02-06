Insider Info: The 5 Best Burgers in Hudson, NY, According to Residents

Is there anything more classic than a burger? Well, at least a good burger. Luckily for patty-files near Hudson, they're spoiled for choice when it comes to a stellar lunch (or dinner... or even breakfast, I'm not judging). And taking one look at the comments on a recent Facebook post, there are diehard fans of several restaurants who all went to bat for their favorite. So, where are the best burger spots according to local residents? Let's break it down.

My research is based on a post to the Public Community Board of Hudson, NY on Facebook, and double-checked on Yelp and Google. The post generated over 100 comments, and I am ranking the following restaurants based on how many votes they received. Tie-breaks are decided by online reviews. Also, not all of these restaurants are in Hudson, but local residents nominated them nonetheless. Let's get started.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Chatham Brewing, Chatham

Takeout, delivery, indoor and outdoor dining... Chatham wants to get you your burger in every way possible. They offer meatless Beyond burgers, too. In addition to taking 5th place through Facebook votes, Chatham also has a 4.6-star rating on Google.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Barnwood Restaurant, Catskill

Ok don't get mad that Barnwood is on the other side of the river; apparently, their burgers are good enough to have Hudson residents cross a bridge for it. They also have 4.4 stars from Google with over 1,000 reviews!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Jackson's Old Chatham House, Old Chatham

Looks like Hudson residents are willing to drive just about anywhere for their beef. But what's a 30-minute drive if you're having a craving? A 4.6-star Google rating for Jackson's ain't bad, either.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Local 111, Philmont

We're getting closer to the actual town of Hudson! Our second-place burger joint, Local 111, was also named Best of Columbia County in 2016 and has a 4.7-star Google review rating.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. Wunderbar Bistro, Hudson

The prodigal son has returned! It should come as no surprise that Hudson residents voted their hometown Wunderbar as the best burger around. In addition to their Wunderburger, they offer falafel burgers and Impossible burgers as well.

So we've covered burgers, what about pizza and wings? Check out the lists below.

24 Best Hudson Valley Restaurants for Chicken Wings With the Super Bowl coming up, get your wing order ready! These Hudson Valley restaurants have a rating of no less than 4-stars on Tripadvisor

10 Best Pizza Places in Newburgh, New York According to Yelp Here are the pizza places in Newburgh, New York that were ranked the most and highest on Yelp.