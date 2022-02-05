Central Hudson Shares Power Restoration Process with Hudson Valley: [Watch Video]

Thanks to Winter Storm Landon there are many of us heading into tonight's cold temperatures without power. This can be very frustrating and also dangerous. If you know someone who is without power find a way to check on them. If you are one of the many without power consider finding somewhere to stay until your power is restored.

PC: Central Hudson via Facebook PC: Central Hudson via Facebook loading...

Central Hudson Power Updates

Central Hudson has been keeping customers updated on their Facebook page. They are also using text messages if you are one of their customers signed up for that service. They are posting updates on outages, updates on dry ice and water locations plus they are also answering questions in the comments sections of each post.

PC: Central Hudson via Facebook PC: Central Hudson via Facebook loading...

Central Hudson Outage Map

Many customers who have been out of power since early Friday morning are wondering about restoration times and why they aren't seeing updates on the outage maps. These questions and others are being answered by Central Hudson as they get in updates. Following Central Hudson on Facebook along with using their outage map and website is a good way to keep up to date with the progress that is being made towards restoring customer power.

PC: Central Hudson via Facebook PC: Central Hudson via Facebook loading...

Central Hudson Shared Video with Hudson Valley Customers

In one of the comments from this afternoon, I found this YouTube video which may give some encouragement to those of you that have restoration times but haven't seen a crew on your street today.

In the meantime, while you wait for your power to come back on please be aware that there are warming centers available.

Ulster County List from Central Hudson:

Kingston Andy Murphy Center 467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

2nda Iglesia La Mision Church 80 Elmendorf St, Kingston NY 12401

New Paltz SUNY New Paltz Elting Gymnasium 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz, NY 12561

Saugerties Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizen Recreation Center 207 Market St, Saugerties, NY 12477

Woodstock Woodstock Community Center 456 Rock City Rd., Woodstock, NY 12498

Also, be sure to check in with your County websites:

Weather Can Cost Money

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">