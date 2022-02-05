Central Hudson Shares Power Restoration Process with Hudson Valley: [Watch Video]
Thanks to Winter Storm Landon there are many of us heading into tonight's cold temperatures without power. This can be very frustrating and also dangerous. If you know someone who is without power find a way to check on them. If you are one of the many without power consider finding somewhere to stay until your power is restored.
Central Hudson Power Updates
Central Hudson has been keeping customers updated on their Facebook page. They are also using text messages if you are one of their customers signed up for that service. They are posting updates on outages, updates on dry ice and water locations plus they are also answering questions in the comments sections of each post.
Central Hudson Outage Map
Many customers who have been out of power since early Friday morning are wondering about restoration times and why they aren't seeing updates on the outage maps. These questions and others are being answered by Central Hudson as they get in updates. Following Central Hudson on Facebook along with using their outage map and website is a good way to keep up to date with the progress that is being made towards restoring customer power.
Central Hudson Shared Video with Hudson Valley Customers
In one of the comments from this afternoon, I found this YouTube video which may give some encouragement to those of you that have restoration times but haven't seen a crew on your street today.
In the meantime, while you wait for your power to come back on please be aware that there are warming centers available.
Ulster County List from Central Hudson:
Kingston
New Paltz
Saugerties
Woodstock
