New York State Man Caught With Cocaine Up His Butt

Feel the buzz. It was a very unlucky day for one New York state man recently. Police say the 30-year-old suspect had already been arrested after a car accident on February 11. The suspect had a number of outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to officials. But his day was only going to get worse. Syracuse.com says he was allegedly caught with something he shouldn't have had lodged right up a place it shouldn't have been.

A criminal complaint says the man was asked by authorities at the county jail if he had narcotics on him. He replied no. A body scan said otherwise. According to police, where was he hiding the drugs? Up his a**. The unfortunate official who had to go fishing for the contraband noted a knotted plastic baggie with

...a substantial amount of white powdery substance inside his buttocks

In this case, it was 9.3 ounces of cocaine worth around $900. Now in addition to the charges he was already facing for the multiple warrants, he was slapped with a whole slew of new charges.

More Strange Coke Hiding Stories

You may remember this story from here in the Hudson Valley back in the summer of 2021? New York State Police say they stopped a woman for a traffic infraction on the Thruway near Coxsackie. NBC says police determined that the Bronx woman didn't have a valid driving license. But there was something more. According to NBC, police ended up finding over a pound of cocaine in a diaper bag that was in the vehicle, as they searched. Police say the woman was traveling with her 13-year-old, and 7-month old children at the time. Now the woman is facing multiple charges.

People have gotten very creative where they hide their coke in recent times. CBS says that a New York man and a woman from Maine were arrested after a "significant amount" of cocaine disguised as cake was found in their vehicle last July. CBS says that drug agents seized more than four pounds of cocaine from their vehicle. Officials say more than two pounds of the coke was disguised as gourmet cake. Good thing that didn't end up at some kid's party, for that would have been one wild get-together.

And then, you had this unlucky guy, who was allegedly hiding cocaine in a box of Lucky Charms. In October 2020, a stop on the NY State Thruway turned into an unexpected find, as police say they discovered five pounds of cocaine stored inside two separate boxes of Lucky Charms cereal in the suspect's vehicle. Guess they really are magically delicious?

