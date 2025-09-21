Shocking List Reveals The Richest People Living In New York
There are 135 billionaires in New York, but only one tops them all. Find out who's officially the richest person in the Empire State in 2025.
Can you guess how many billionaires live in New York State?
New York State Home To Over 130 Billionaires
According to Forbes, New York State is home to 135 billionaires. Only California, with 186 billionaires, has more.
Here in New York, 123 of the 135 Empire State billionaires live in New York City
LOOK: Richest billionaires in New York
Who's the richest person living in New York State? See the full updated list of the wealthiest people who call the Empire State home.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The Richest People In The World
Below are the richest people in the world, according to the latest update from Forbes.
- Elon Musk: $342 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg: $216 billion
- Jeff Bezos: $215 billion
- Larry Ellison: $192 billion
- Bernard Arnault: $178 billion
- Warren Buffett: $154 billion
- Larry Page: $144 billion
- Sergey Brin: $138 billion
- Amancio Ortega: $124 billion
- Steve Ballmer: $118 billion
