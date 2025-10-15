Beloved Retail Chain Blames New Rules For New York Closures
A beloved retailer is shutting half of its locations, and the company is blaming new rules from President Donald Trump.
A popular store is closing nearly half of its locations.
Outdoor & Sporting Goods Chain Closing Over 30 Locations
Outdoor and sporting goods chain Orvis currently has 70 retail locations nationwide.
According to its website, there are 3 locations in New York.
Orvis Sandanona Shooting Grounds & Pro Shop
Address: 3047 Sharon Turnpike Road, Millbrook, NY 12545
Orvis Buffalo
Address: 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, NY 14221
Orvis NY 5th Avenue
Address: 489 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017
This week, the company confirmed plans to close over 31 stores and five outlets by early 2026.
Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York
Tariff Landscape Blamed For Closures
Orvis president Simon Perkins told USA Today that the "unprecedented tariff landscape" is to blame for the upcoming closures.
"We know this impacts people who are significant members of the Orvis family," Perkins stated. "We are deeply grateful to our associates who have done an exceptional job embodying the Orvis brand and core values for our local communities."
17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024
