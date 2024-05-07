Restrictions Placed On Viral Snack For New York State Residents

Many drove for hours to find this viral snack. Now, if you're lucky enough to find it, New Yorkers are limited on how much you can bring home.

Walgreens is making some changes after some of its store-brand candy went viral.

Walgreen's Candy Goes Viral

Walgreen's brand is Nice! Gummy Mango went viral on TikTok in 2024.

Walgreens wasn't sure if the new candy would sell, so it was only sold in about 2,500 of its 8,700 U.S. stores.

Posts on TikTok quickly sparked interest and people started driving for hours trying to find the sold-out snack, according to TODAY.

According to the Walgreens associate category manager for everyday candy, the TikTok bump is credited for quickly increasing sales by seven times.

In early 2024, Walgreens sold out of all mango gummy products within four days.

Walgreens Restocking Viral Product, Limiting Sales

Walgreens confirmed it's ramping up production to restock stores with more Nice! Gummy Mango peelable candy.

But with a twist. Due to high demand, Walgreens is limiting online sales to one bag per customer, CBS reports.

Walgreens confirmed Nice! Gummy Mango peelable candy will be sold at 8,000 stores starting on May 22.

New Flavor Coming Soon

Thanks to the success of the mango treat, Walgreens will launch a peelable banana gummy at nearly 6,000 locations on the same date.

