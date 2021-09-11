Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment / wedding venue is up for sale according to it's Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one of a kind real estate offering is up for grabs for $1.6 million.

Even if you don't have the money it is fun to think of what you might do with a place like this if it was yours to live and work in. You would be only the fourth owner of this brick master piece. The current owner converted it to a wedding and entertainment space. They also used it as an artist studio. It is has a glass studio plus three separate living spaces.

One apartment is a loft in the actual church building. The other two apartments are in the parsonage house. The property sits on Main Street in Rosendale. There are many fun fascinating businesses up and down the street which include the Rosendale theatre two doors down.

The back of the property gives you access to a park and a walking trail. Farther in town you can use the Empire State Trail that runs from New York City to the Canadian Border. Work, live and play in this one of a kind space known as The Belltown at 398 Main Street in Rosendale.

