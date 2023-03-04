Ulster County Police Officer Celebrated After Saving a Life

A serious car accident victim's life was saved by an Ulster County police officer.

Every day Hudson Valley police officers are faced with various situations, they deal with thefts, neighbor disputes, and motor vehicle issues, you name and the odds say that they have dealt with it at one time or another.

A situation many officers are often faced with is being the first on the scene of an accident and because of that oftentimes, they arrive on the scene to see devastating circumstances and are faced with a life-saving situation. One of those situations recently happened in Rosedale when one of its officers arrived on the scene of a serious personal injury automobile collision in High Falls.

Rosedale, NY Police Officer Saves Life

According to the Rosendale Police Departments Facebook page, Officer Patricia Vincent responded to a car accident in High Falls recently that was precipitated by the driver, who suffered a medical emergency and was unconscious and unresponsive. When Officer Vincent arrived on the scene "she assessed the situation and immediately took the role of incident commander directing all responding emergency personnel, as well as beginning emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation."

Vincent "used an automated external defibrillator (AED), rescue breathing, and with her training as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) she was able to restore a pulse and breathing to the patient" according to police.

Vincent's actions saved the accident victim's life according to police,

"as a direct result of her actions, the life of the patient was saved, and her actions exemplified the highest degree of professionalism in law enforcement. Officer Patricia Vincent is a true asset to the Town of Rosendale Police Department and the community she serves."

Rosedale Police Celebrating Officer Who Saved a Life

The police department has announced that the Marlebtown First Aid Unit has invited Officer Vincent to meet the man she saved on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Police would like to invite the community to come and join the celebration at the Marbletown First Aid station at 30 Schoolhouse Rd in High Falls, New York.

