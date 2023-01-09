2022 was a historic year for the cannabis industry in New York, including the celebration of the first recreational cannabis dispensary opening their doors on December 29th in New York City. On the shelves were a product that was grown right here in the Hudson Valley.

Legal Recreational Cannabis in New York

It's been a multi-year project to open the first recreational dispensary in New York. While cannabis was legalized in 2020, licenses for stores to sell recreational products weren't issued until late 2022. The first licensed store, Housing Works Cannabis Company, opened for business just two weeks ago, with connections to the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley, NY Connection to First Recreational Cannabis Store

Back Home Cannabis Company, an offshoot of Back Home Farm, is one of six vendors currently supplying cannabis products to Housing Works Cannabis Company. Located in High Falls, NY in Ulster County, Back Home Farm recently added a cannabis grow to compliment their array of organic vegetables they were already selling at New York City farmers markets. It's a small victory, as no Hudson Valley stores were approved in the first round of licenses.

While many stores were approved in nearly every borough of New York City, as well as multiple locations in the Capital region, there are still no approved recreational cannabis stores in the Hudson Valley. Since only 36 of the more than 900 applications were green-lit during the first round of approvals, it may only be a matter of time before a Hudson Valley business is granted a license. Check out current local medical dispensaries below, and keep scrolling to see which New York towns will never sell any cannabis at all.

