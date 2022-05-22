If there is one pastime that Hudson Valley residents seem to enjoy, it’s going to flea markets. This time of the year in the Hudson Valley is prime time for yard and estate sales, and some of the best flea markets anywhere. Some of the area’s flea markets have been around forever. I remember visiting the High Falls Flea Market at least 15 or 20 years ago. And others are brand new like the 209 Flea which opened just a couple of weeks ago in Kerhonkson.

Then there is the Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market. Not only has this flea market been around for quite a while, it’s also pretty well known. Stormville has been the setting for many episodes of HGTV’s Flea Market Flip, and people come from all over to shop at Stormville. In Ulster County, the Mower’s Market in Woodstock is a long time favorite, and one of the best in the region. The Mower’s Market is chock full of eclectic finds.

Where are all of the flea markets in the Hudson Valley? I’m not sure I’ve included all of them, but here are 7 great flea markets for treasure hunters to visit this season. The list only includes flea markets that are open each week, or at least several times throughout the season, not special pop-up markets that only last a day or a weekend.

7 'Gotta Get To' Hudson Valley Flea Markets

So, get your comfortable shoes ready, put on your sunscreen and your backpack, and have cash handy. And keep this list nearby. If you love a great flea market, you’ll love visiting these Hudson Valley ones.

