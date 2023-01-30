New York State Woman Killed In Fire, Historic Hudson Valley Home Destroyed

Police confirmed an elderly woman was killed in a fire that destroyed a historic Hudson Valley home.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Ulster County 911 dispatched the High Falls Fire Department for a reported structure fire at 267 Mossy Brook Road in the town of Rosendale.

Fatal Fire In Rosendale, New York

Local fire officials from several surrounding departments were sent to a home in High Falls just after 2:40 a.m. First arriving units discovered a fully involved house fire.

There were initial reports stating a woman died in the blaze, but New York State Police still could not confirm or deny the claim of High Falls officials that a woman was killed in the Sunday fire.

Officials reportedly had trouble searching the over 100-year-old home in Ulster County because the house was an unstable structure, officials say.

New York State Police identify the person who died in the Rosendale house fire.

Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed that 80-year-old Jone G. Miller was found dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials don't suspect foul play.

"The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation however there is no indication of foul play," New York State Police stated.

