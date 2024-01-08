Upstate New York Hometown ‘Hottest Housing Market’ For 2024

Despite some very brutal winters and extreme cold, many people plan to move to one hometown in Upstate New York.

Zillow just released its 2024 hottest markets list and one location in New York State sits on top of the list.

"Housing markets are healthiest where affordable home prices and strong employment are giving young hopefuls a real shot at buying and starting to build equity," Zillow Economic Research Data Scientist Anushna Prakash stated. "I'm cautiously optimistic that the housing market will get back on stable footing in 2024 — we shouldn't see the massive price spikes of the early pandemic or fast-rising mortgage rates of recent years."

2024 Hottest Housing Markets In the United States

2024 Hottest Housing Markets In United States Despite some very brutal winters and extreme cold, many people are planning to move to one hometown in Upstate New York, according to Zillow.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Buffalo, New York Named Hottest Housing Market In United States

Canva Canva loading...

Zillow named Buffalo, New York was named the hottest housing market in all of the United States for 2024.

"Buffalo, New York, will be the hottest major housing market this year, according to a new analysis by Zillow®. Affordability is the most powerful force driving real estate, bringing lower-cost markets in the Great Lakes, Midwest and South regions to the top of Zillow's 2024 rankings," Zillow states.

The typical home in Buffalo is valued at $248,445. The typical mortgage payment is $1,792. A house is typically on the market in Buffalo for two weeks. The average rent in Buffalo is $1,257.

Canva Canva loading...

Last winter over 133 inches of snow fell across Buffalo, according to the National Weather Service.

Below is how Buffalo compares to the United States average:

United States:

Typical Home Value: $347,415

Mortgage Payment (5% Down): $2,514

Typical Rent: $1,982

Days on Market: 21

Western New York native, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was proud to share the news of her beloved Buffalo.

Canva Canva loading...

"Hottest housing market in the nation," Hochul tweeted. "Hottest team in the NFL. Let's go Buffalo!"

The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State While New York is certainly home to a plethora of hidden gems and breathtaking sights, Road Snacks has highlighted the state's most undesirable spots.

As for what determines what makes a city or town one of the "worst" places to live, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the lowest median home value, weakest school districts, and highest rates of unemployment and crime. In short, the survey ranked cities and towns based off their economic performance and opportunity for growth, which Road Snacks says impacts the quality of life of its residents.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the worst New York State has to offer. That said, the company is not calling these cities bad - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings. Gallery Credit: Megan

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.