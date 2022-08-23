Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York

What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!

Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.

BBQ Competition at Blackthorne Resort in East Durham, New York

It is easy to sign up to be a BBQ team or a foursome for the Redneck Olympics, simply post the team name on the event page. Teams can be both. Final registration takes place Friday night (August 26th, 2022). You will want to plan to stay at the resort since BBQ teams start early on Saturday morning. Blackthorne Resort has a really cool cabin too.

Blackthorne Resort offers both camping accommodations and rooms. They also have singing, dancing, and other types of entertainment that you can make a weekend out of it in the Catskills. Blackthorne has rooms available along with campsites and RV sites as well. You can reach them at (518) 634-2541 to make your reservation.

Along with the BBQ competition, there will be a true Redneck Olympics with all the popular games such as The Toilet Ring Toss, Potato Sack Races, the Tire Roll, and other Redneck sports.

