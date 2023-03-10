We have many resorts in the Hudson Valley and it is worrisome when you hear that one of them is undergoing a change. It always causes a bit of curiosity but also a bit of anxiety. In these post-pandemic times, we do get concerned that places we know and love will close.

A few weeks back the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York posted a cryptic message on its Facebook page that changes were coming soon. It piqued my curiosity so I kept checking back. I wasn't sure if they were doing something as simple as changing the menu or the hours at the bar or maybe changing their annual events. I have been a long-time fan of what they do for Halloween.

Blackthorne Resort in East Durham, New York

So after stalking their Facebook page for a week or so, I believe I have found what they have been up to, it seems they have gone and renovated their rooms at the resort. On February 21, 2023, they shared a video of what they have been up to.

It appears that if you are a regular guest at the resort you are in for a treat. They have renovated the rooms in time for the 2023 season to get underway. I love the way this video of the progress shows all they have done and talks about everyone who has been busy hard at work.

They may even have a few ready by the time they get their annual St. Paddy's day pub Crawl. Don't wait to make your reservations for that event if you are going to need a room.

