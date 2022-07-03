Is everyday a great day to bust out your BBQ, get grilling, and relax? Sounds like a perfect day to me! Let's go. While enjoying time outdoors, and cooking on the grill is enjoyable, there are a few safety measures that you will want to always put into place to keep you and your family safe.

Is this the time to get into the great charcoal versus gas debate? Probably not, but there are a few things, that while they might sound simple and basic, they are good reminders of what you should (and shouldn't do) around the grill.

What is the first thing to remember in grill safety, that a lot of people overlook?

Believe it or not, the first thing overlooked is the distance from anything that could possibly catch on fire. This includes the house, the deck and any overhead tree limbs. Remember that fires are hot, and they can flame up when fat drips on them. So things like those tree branches or the siding on your house could be at risk.

What is the one thing to never do when you can't seem to keep your fire going on charcoal?

Never put lighter fluid or any other 'accelerant' on the coals after you have lit the fire. This includes beer, gasoline, liquor, heck it includes everything! Don't do it. I have seen more people get hurt because of this one thing.

The other big tip you need for any type of out door activity like grilling or fire pit?

This probably is the lamest and most helpful thing I can share with anyone, have a fire extinguisher. Sounds lame? You never know when you might need it. Those burgers could be the cause of one heck of a flame up. Be prepared.

Other equipment you should always have with you? A long pair of heat resistant oven mitts or bbq gloves. The extra length can help keep you from singeing your arm hair off. Also a pair of long tongs. That is another item that helps me almost every single time I grill. You don't need anything fancy from an expensive BBQ tool kit, just something that is 12-16 inches, or longer depending on your particular grill.

