PHOTOS: Festive Summertime Desserts Featuring Hudson Valley Fruit

We're so lucky to live right here in the Hudson Valley for a number of reasons. One of them - the fact that we get to pick fresh local grown fruits, essentially in our backyards. So many people travel to the area to take advantage of our 'pick your own' options - apples and pumpkins in the fall, and this time of year, it's all about the strawberries and blueberries.

So now that you've got the goods, and by goods I mean the fresh picked fruit, now what?

Obviously make a dessert or a cocktail.

I'm sure this goes for many of you, but whenever I get invited to a summertime event - bbq, pool party, etc., I usually get asked to bring 'that boozy strawberry thing' along with me. It may be my signature dessert at this point, but i'll let you in on a little secret, it's so easy, so tasty, and also so boozy.

Technically it's a trifle, and I use a lot of pre-made stuff to assemble, and no, there's no exact measurements. You'll need:

a trifle dish or deep bowl

strawberries, cut up

angel food cake (you can make it, or take the easy route and buy it pre-made at the grocery store bakery OR pound cake - cut into cubes

whipped cream

Grand Marnier liquor

Assembly: Begin with a layer of cubed cake, drizzle the Grand Marnier on top, next, a layer of strawberries, then, top with a layer of whipped cream. Repeat until you get to the top of the dish, or you run out of ingredients. Make sure to sprinkle the angel food cake/pound cake with the liquor at each layer.

Want more fun and festive recipes that highlight local fruits? Check out these simple ones:

