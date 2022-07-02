Ever Heard of an American Taco? You’ll Probably Have One Soon

What's an "American Taco"?

Backyard BBQs are one of the best things about this time of year. No matter what part of the Hudson Valley you live in, the odds say that you will most likely come across a backyard BBQ in the next few weeks and if you plan to attend one, I need a favor.

Everyone Loves Tacos

Most of us have had a taco over the course of our food-eating lives but if you don't know what a taco is, it is defined as a traditional Mexican food consisting of a small hand-sized corn or wheat-based holder topped with fillings. The holder is normally filled with a choice of meat, topped with vegetables, cheese, and other condiments like salsa and more. The holder is then eaten by hand. Doesn't that definition sound very similar to something else we often eat, especially at BBQs?

An American Taco

Let us introduce you to the "American Taco". Formally known as the hot dog, the American taco is just like its friend the Mexican taco. It's a one-piece flour-based holder topped with fillings. The holder is normally filled with a stick of meat (hot dog), some top with vegetables, chili, cheese, and other condiments like onions and more. Once the American Taco is constructed it is also eaten by hand.

Have you or anyone you know ever called a hot dog the American Taco?

I never heard it before today, but the next time I'm at a BBQ and the grill master has hot dogs on the grill, I'm going to head over and ask for a couple of American tacos and see what happens. Hopefully, they don't ask me to leave.....LOL!

