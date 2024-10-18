Rare Dime Worth Half-Million Dollars May Be Hidden In New York

Turning 10 cents into $500,000 sounds too good to be true. However, a rare dime worth a half-million dollars just might be hiding in plain sight in New York.

Here's what you should look for.

Eric Miller runs The Coin Channel on TikTok. In a recent video, he discussed "one of the most valuable dimes in the world" and how to spot them.

How to Spot One Of The Most Valuable Dimes In The World

For a chance of your dime being worth about $500,000, it has to be issued in the year 1975.

What makes this dime so valuable is the fact it's missing an "S" mint mark for San Francisco above the year.

"There's supposed to be an 'S' mint mark," Miller says in his video. "The fact that's missing is why this is so valuable."

Lastly the coin has to be a "proof coin with a mirror finish." If your 1975 dime has all that, you might have a dime worth around a half-million dollars.

"So 1975 dime. No mint mark. And has to be a proof coin with that mirror finish. Then you have a dime worth over $400,000," Miller adds.

$500,000 Dime Just Found

A dime that matched that description sold at auction in 2019 for $456,000. It was then sold again for an unknown amount a few months later to a private collector.

Last month, three sisters from Ohio inherited a similar dime. It's likely worth over $500,000, Great Collections President Ian Russel told NBC.

