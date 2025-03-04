Rapidly Spreading Fire Kills “Lifelong” Upstate New York Farmer

A lifelong farmer in the Hudson Valley was killed in a rapidly spreading fire.

On Friday around 8 p.m,. first responders rushed to a fire at 649 Wheeler Road in the Town Of Florida.

Massive Fire In Town Of Florida, New York

Arriving units found heavy fire in the back of a three-story home that was "spreading rapidly" from the ground floor to floor.

Officials were also told the homeowner was likely inside.

Firefighters immediately started looking for the man. Help was requested from fire departments in Warwick, Goshen, Chester, Greenwood Lake, Washingtonville, Silver Lake and Slate Hill.

69-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside

Once the fire was under control crews found 69-year-old Louis Miloszewski of Florida dead inside the home.

He was a "lifelong dairy farmer," according to his obituary.

He was the only person inside the home, officials say.

Cause Of Fatal Fire Remains Unclear

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but foul play is not suspected.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected," the Town of Warwick Police Department stated in a press release. "There were no reported injuries to any firefighters on the scene.

