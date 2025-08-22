DA: New York Woman Stole $220K From Hudson Valley Disabled Students

A Queens woman is accused of allegedly stealing over $220K from a Hudson Valley school that serves disabled students. The details are shocking.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced a Queens woman was arrested.

Queens Woman Accused Of Stealing From Hudson Valley School That Serves Disabled Students

Back to school egal loading...

Nataly Ramos Allende, 26, of Queens is accused of stealing over $220,000 in funds intended for the Mount Pleasant Cottage School Union Free School District, which serves students with educational, behavioral and emotional challenges.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

She was charged on Thursday with two counts of grand larceny in the second degree and two counts of grand larceny in the third degree.

“It is unconscionable that anyone would prey upon a public school district, especially one serving our most vulnerable students,” Cacace said. “We will work to ensure the school districts victimized by this alleged scheme are made whole.”

Canva Canva loading...

According To The Felony Complaint

Allende is accused of creating a a New Jersey LLC called “Mt Pleasant Cottage School LLC” in November 2024. Shortly after, she allegedly deposited a $107,402.40 check from Southern Westchester BOCES meant for the school.

She also allegedly opened more accounts at Chase and Bank of America and deposited more checks intended for the school district, including one from the County of Onondaga for $96,103.43, another for $7,438.26 from Carmel Central School, and a third for $19,114.05, also from Onondaga.

Officials say she made cash withdrawals and bought a Chanel purse with the stolen money.

She was released because none of the charges are bail-eligible.

The 10 Snobbiest Hometowns in New York

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State