Queens Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Hudson Valley

A man from the New York City area is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, Sept. 27, around 11:00 a.m., New York State Police responded to the intersection of State Route 42 and King Road in the town of Forestburgh for a report of a motorcycle crash.

New York State Police troopers observed a red 2009 Yamaha R6 located in a wooded at the intersection of State Route 42 and King Road. A police investigation revealed the motorcycle left the roadway on the west shoulder and struck a tree, police say.

When New York State Police troopers arrived on the scene the driver of the motorcycle, 23-year-old Mauricio Cruz of Queens was being attended to Mobilmedic EMS who were already on the scene, officials say.

Cruz was transported to Garnet Health Catskills where he was pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police. It remains unclear why Cruz's motorcycle left the roadway on the west shoulder and struck a tree.

READ MORE: