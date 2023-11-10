Quarter-Million New York Residents Can Finally Return To Work

New York State residents and top officials are celebrating the fact that nearly a quarter-million residents can finally return to work.

It appears the longest actor's strike against film and television studios in Hollywood history is ending.

Actors And Studios Reach Deal

Why The Strike Ended Is Good For New York

New York State officials are very relieved the historic actors' strike is ending.

“I am pleased to see that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement to end the actors’ strike. New York's film and television industry is critical to our state's economy," Hochul said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the movie and TV industry is very critical to New York's economy.

The industry created 65,000 jobs last year and $35 billion in economic activity over the past decade, according to Hochul.

"It's my hope that productions can resume and this critical economic activity can continue. This industry is a powerful economic engine and a key source of good-paying union jobs, and I hope both parties can move quickly toward a final agreement that gets New York’s film and television industry back on track," Hochul added.

185,000 New Yorkers Can Get Back To Work

New York City Mayor Eric Adams noted the strike ending means 185,000 New Yorkers can get back to work.

"We are thrilled to hear that SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative agreement that would allow thousands of small businesses and 185,000 New Yorkers to get back to work with good jobs, fair wages, and strong protections that will allow the industry to continue to grow and thrive," Adams said in a statement.

Hollywood On The Hudson

Prior to the strike, so many TV shows and movies were filmed in the Hudson Valley that we dubbed the region Hollywood On The Hudson.

Hudson Valley officials are hopeful the deal will lead to many more productions throughout the region.

"Hoping the tentative agreement will lead to Film and TV production returning to the region and hiring local cast, crew and vendors," the Hudson Valley Film Commission said.

