Putin’s U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered, Should New York Worry?

Shortly after New York State officials released tips to prepare for a nuclear attack, Vladimir Putin's nuclear targets in America were uncovered.

New York officials released tips that Empire State residents should know about to be prepared for a nuclear attack.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'

The New York City Emergency Management released the list.

See the tips below:

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

Hometowns Most At Risk Of Nuclear War, 1 In New York The Worst

New York officials did not say why they decided to release nuclear attack tips.

However, New York was named one of the worst places to live in the world regarding a nuclear attack.

Vladimir Putin's Nuclear Targets Released

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed during his State of the Union address that the United States is preparing to "strike Russian territory" and warned America and NATO countries of the danger of a nuclear conflict,

"They must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory," Putin said. "All this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization. Don't they get that?"

Following Putin's comments The Daily Express US released a list of potential targets Russia could attack with nuclear weapons.

"Putin's propagandists previously listed areas" the US area's, according to the Daily Express US.

Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered

15 Cities Most Likely Targeted During a Nuclear Attack

Below is the list of the 15 places experts believe are most at risk of a nuclear attack in the United States.

