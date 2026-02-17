Hundreds Protest ‘Secret’ ICE Office Inside The Hudson Valley

A large crowd just swarmed a Hudson Valley office building that many believe is a "secret" ICE office.

A massive protest was held in the Hudson Valley. Residents are demanding that ICE stay out of the region.

Protest Held Outside Reported Secret ICE Office In New Windsor, New York

On Monday afternoon, community members from across the Hudson Valley gathered in New Windsor to protest outside an office building that ICE is reportedly leasing for office space.

Organizers said the rally was part of a growing regional pushback against what they describe as ICE’s expanding footprint in the area, pointing to the ongoing ICE relationship with Orange County Jail and the proposed detention center in the Village of Chester as major concerns.

Hundreds Protest In Orange County, New York

Hundreds of people reportedly attended the demonstration, with protesters calling for ICE to leave the Hudson Valley and urging local, state, and federal officials to block any further expansion tied to the agency in the region.

“Working class people demand healthcare, housing, and education, not detention and deportation. No secret ICE offices in New Windsor, Poughkeepsie, or anywhere. Abolish ICE!” a City of Poughkeepsie councilmember and member of the Mid-Hudson Valley Democratic Socialists of America, Daniel Atonna said.

Many others echoed similar concerns about ICE operations being located locally without widespread public awareness.

“From the ICE detention center being proposed in Chester to their secret office in New Windsor, the message is loud and clear; our community does not want ICE here in the Hudson Valley or anywhere,” City of Newburgh councilmember and MHVDSA member Giselle Martinez added. “We have bi-partisan support from elected officials across all levels of government to oppose ICE’s operations in our backyards.”

Protestors want policy changes and legislative action, including passage of measures aimed at limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

“There is no reason for ICE to be operating in the Hudson Valley secretly or anywhere around New York State,” said Vanessa Cid, Co-Chair of MHVDSA’s Immigrant Solidarity Working Group. “We all need to come together and hold our elected officials accountable.”

