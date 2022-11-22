President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State

President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York."

Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties.

New York State Requests Help From Federal Government

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

If approved, the Emergency Declaration will provide immediate federal funding to impacted counties to support ongoing response and rescue operations, officials say.

"This is a historic storm, and I want to thank everyone in storm-impacted areas for their patience and compliance with local travel ordinances. We continue our recovery efforts, including requesting a federal emergency declaration," Hochul said.

Federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

On Monday, the White House confirmed President Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York."

Biden ordered federal assistance to increase New York State's response.

"The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures," the White House said in a statement.

Hochul Thanks President Biden

President Joe Biden Attends A Get Out The Vote Rally For Gov. Hochul And NY Democrats Getty Images loading...

On Monday, Hochul thanked President Biden.

"I thank President Biden for immediately granting our emergency declaration request and for our ongoing strong partnership as well as Senator Schumer for his assistance in securing relief for New Yorkers," Hochul said. "My team and I will continue working around the clock to keep everyone safe, help communities dig out, and secure every last dollar to help rebuild and recover from this unprecedented, record-shattering historic winter storm."

New York Record Snow In Buffalo, New York

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

What's believed to be record snow fell in Western, New York. Orchard Park, New York reported about 77 inches of snow in 24 hours! Once confirmed it would set a new record for snowfall in 24 hours.

“We believe we’ll be making history with having the most amount of snowfall in a 24-hour period right here in the state of New York,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Saturday. “Never happened like this before.”

The previous 24-hour record in New York State was when Camden, New York dealt with 50 inches of snow in 1966.

Southtowns Lake Effect Snow Pictures

