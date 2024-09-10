Premature “Flash Bang” Seriously Injures Upstate New York Detective

A Hudson Valley detective was "seriously" injured after a "flash bang" exploded prematurely.

On Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed a detective was injured during an investigation last month.

Drug Sales Investigation In Sullivan County, New York

Google Google loading...

The detective was injured when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Village of Liberty Police Department with the execution of a search warrant at 76 Champlin Avenue in Liberty on Friday, August 30th.

Police say they were following an investigation into drug sales at that location.

"This investigation was part of the department’s ongoing strategy targeting individuals that sell dangerous narcotics such as fentanyl that result in fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Sullivan County," the Village of Liberty Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Sullivan County Detective Injured From "Flash Bang"

Canva Canva loading...

Detective Ryan Fridlich sustained a "serious injury to his hand" during the execution of a "no-knock search warrant" around 6 a.m.

During the operation a distraction device known as a “flash bang” went off prematurely and injured Fridlich, police say. Fridlich was treated at the scene by tactical paramedics for a serious hand injury and transported to Garnet Orange Hospital in Middletown by police vehicle. The detective was transferred to Westchester Medical Center later that morning where he underwent reconstructive surgery.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

It's unclear why police held off on reporting on this incident until Monday. But it might be because Fridlich was released from the hospital on Monday. Officials say he's "looking forward to a speedy recovery."

Canva Canva loading...

Liberty, New York Man Arrested

Police allege a search of the apartment resulted in locating crack cocaine, fentanyl, scales, packaging material and money.

The only person in the home, 47-year-old Tyrone Hagans of Liberty, New York was arrested.

Google Google loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Hagans was charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a narcotic drug in the 4th degree, felonies and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.

Hagans was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- September 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 9/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Keep Reading: