Large Reward: Man Wanted For 14 Years In Arizona Now Likely Living In New York
A potentially dangerous man from Arizona is believed to living over 2,000 miles away, somewhere in New York State. A large reward is being offered.
New York State Police are telling residents to keep their eyes out for a man wanted in Arizona police believe is now living in New York State
Arizona Fugitive May Be Living In New York State
In 2010, Christian Stasenka was employed as a caregiver at a local group home in Tempe, AZ and was found to have sexually assaulted one of the group home’s mentally handicapped clients, according to Silent Witness.
After learning of the allegations he fled Arizona and hasn't been found since.
"There is currently a valid Maricopa County Superior Court felony warrant for sexual assault with nationwide extradition issued for Stasenka’s arrest," Silent Witness states.
New York State Police Believe He May Be Living In New York State
Stasenka, now 59, is said to be a 6 foot, 180-pound white man with black hair and brown eyes.
New York State reported on Friday that Stasenka may now be living in the Empire State.
"Do you know this man? He may be living in New York State. Law Enforcement agencies in Arizona are asking for help," New York State Police wrote on X, formally Twitter.
Large Reward Offered
Stasenka is wanted for sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Silent Witness confirms a reward of up to $22,000 is now being offered.
Officials say anyone with information can contact the Tempe Police Department or Silent Witness with any information. You can also CLICK HERE to submit a tip.
