Large Reward: Man Wanted For 14 Years In Arizona Now Likely Living In New York

A potentially dangerous man from Arizona is believed to living over 2,000 miles away, somewhere in New York State. A large reward is being offered.

Arizona Fugitive May Be Living In New York State

In 2010, Christian Stasenka was employed as a caregiver at a local group home in Tempe, AZ and was found to have sexually assaulted one of the group home’s mentally handicapped clients, according to Silent Witness.

After learning of the allegations he fled Arizona and hasn't been found since.

"There is currently a valid Maricopa County Superior Court felony warrant for sexual assault with nationwide extradition issued for Stasenka’s arrest," Silent Witness states.

Stasenka, now 59, is said to be a 6 foot, 180-pound white man with black hair and brown eyes.

New York State reported on Friday that Stasenka may now be living in the Empire State.

"Do you know this man? He may be living in New York State. Law Enforcement agencies in Arizona are asking for help," New York State Police wrote on X, formally Twitter.

Large Reward Offered

Stasenka is wanted for sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Silent Witness confirms a reward of up to $22,000 is now being offered.

Officials say anyone with information can contact the Tempe Police Department or Silent Witness with any information. You can also CLICK HERE to submit a tip.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

