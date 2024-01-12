Snow: Many In New York State May Enjoy Surprise ‘4-Day Weekend’
Hudson Valley weather experts are tracking a "nor'easter."
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported that there was a strong signal for heavy snow early next week.
Snow For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York On Tuesday
In some parts of the region, like Newburgh Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck, Kingston, and New Paltz Hudson Valley Weather called for "heavy snow."
The forecast has slightly changed, in terms of snow now falling Tuesday instead of Monday, but a big storm is still in the forecast.
Four-Day Weekend Possible In Hudson Valley
"I am monitoring the potential for a four-day weekend in the #HudsonValley," Hudson Valley Meteorologist Ben Noll tweeted on Thursday.
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, meaning many have off from school or work on Monday. A Tuesday snow day would create an unexpected four-day weekend.
Two Scenarios For Tuesday's Storm
In a Facebook post, Noll says he's tracking two scenarios for Tuesday's storm.
Scenario 1: Storm tracks close to the Hudson Valley. Under this scenario, snow could start early enough on Tuesday to cause a snow day and last long enough to cause a delay on Wednesday.
Scenario 2: Storm tracks farther away from the Hudson Valley. Here, the region would be mostly missed or receive a glancing blow later on Tuesday and/or Tuesday night.
Snowfall Predictions For Hudson Valley, Capital Region
The Weather Channel's current forecast is also calling for a lot of snow on Tuesday.
Below are the snowfall predictions for the counties in the region:
Orange County
- 5 to 8 Inches of Snow
Dutchess County
- 5 to 8 Inches of Snow
Ulster County
- 5 to 8 Inches of Snow
Sullivan County
- 5 to 8 Inches of Snow
Greene County
- 5 to 8 Inches of Snow
Columbia County
- 5 to 8 Inches of Snow
Putnam County
- 5 to 8 Inches of Snow
Capital Region
- 2 to 6 Inches Of Snow
Potential Nor'easter For Hudson Valley
It's too early for Hudson Valley Weather to release its snowfall predictions but Hudson Valley Weather says the stage is set for a "potential nor’easter around the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame."
Before you start planning your four-day weekend, Hudson Valley Weather adds right now there is "tremendous disagreement in the data."