Popular Wing Restaurant Coming to Newburgh

I’ve lived in Poughkeepsie for almost thirty years, but I grew up in the Newburgh area, and there will always be a spot in my heart for Newburgh. Which is why I’m so happy when I hear about a new business coming to my old stomping grounds. Especially when it’s a business that happens to serve one of the most delicious things in the world. Wings!

Get ready, Newburgh, because Wingstop, which has been open in Middletown since the summer of 2019, is opening a new location at Palmerone Farms at the corner of Route 300 and Route 17K.

If you were at Wing Wars in Middletown last year, just before the pandemic hit, you may have met Fran and Raven Atria, owners of the Middletown Wingstop. And if you tasted the wings, you already know how delicious they are. In fact, we’ve got pictures of the various wings you’ll be able to get at Wingstop in Newburgh, so get ready to drool.

Wingstop Wings

Wingstop in Newburgh is slated for a Spring of 2021 opening. Which is just around the corner, but if you can’t wait that long, visit their Middletown Store on Route 211 East.